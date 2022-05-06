Vihares and Verandas: Barbara Sansoni’s Magnum Opus- by Michael Roberts

Source:Thuppahis

Most versions of this set of amateur reproductions are due to the work done by David Sansoni on amateur mobile-camera pictures taken by Michael Roberts; but the first ‘snap’ of the lion frieze is by Roberts at his Thuppahi worst.

A short memo at the end of this production written by the late Laki Senanayake (who passed away on the 20th May 2021) indicates that Barbara’s etchings commenced in 1962 as one aspect of a larger work with Ulrich Plesner and Ismeth Raheem. So it best to commence this set of limited illustrations by presenting tha MEMO because it is capped by a miniature sketch of the shrine room at Embekke Devale in Barbara’s hand.







