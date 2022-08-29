Visharada Nishamani Anuradha Nandasiri phenomenal vocalist, skilled music teacher, rendering aesthetic nourishment – by Sunil Thenabadu

Visharada Nishamani Anuradha Nandasiri is the solitary daughter of legendary music duo Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri and Malkanthi Nandasiri nee Pieris, is another ‘Phalange” of the protracted music family consisting of Aunts Nirmala , Niranjala, Sewwandi ,Manoj etc. Her name has crafted by legendary Karunaratne Abeysekera, a very close family comrade who had willingly volunteered to name the baby, who had also volunteered to transport the new born baby home from the hospital in his vehicle.Anuradha is multi-religious following both Christianity and Buddhism visiting Churches and Temples often ,but more attracted towards precepts of Buddhism.

Anuradha has asserted that at home from her younger days she was not under any restrictions from parental duo was allowed to accomplish whatever she adored. She had been used to singing mostly English numbers of popular overseas artistes like Ritchie Lionel among many others loudly at home, even had hung huge photos of her favourite songsters on walls in her dwelling.She reminisces that it was her Punchi Amma ,Sakuntala who had brought her up as during that era her parents duo had been very busy as sought after vocalists,father in particular having to record many playback songs for films. Her entire education had been at Musaeus College Colombo 7 from grade one to Advanced level having been in the Biology stream in the latter years .Anuradha reminisces well her music teacher in the primary division Ratnamalee Wimalasekera who had recommended her to relieve her as the music teacher when she was on sick list, recommending Aunradha to the primary school head. However Anuradha had been reluctant as she has had no experience as a teacher although she had watched how Sangeeth Nipun Father Sanath Nandasiri had functioned as an educator in music. Another fact for her reluctancy was that she had to be clad in saree. On father’s robust insistence she had accepted the post having continued the teaching career for eight long years.

During the initial stages of her teaching tenure her best friend Ganga Vilashini who knew in and out her character and future hopes had made lyrics to suit her ambition. It is well realised that Anuradha had a deep love to become a music teacher in a school located in a remote cold village to teach destitute children. According to her ambition appropriate words were penned by her to Anuradha’s wish “Etaha Palathakata” song which was recorded as her debut song to the music of legendary Rohana Weerasinghe another close family friend. This was sixteen years back from which time she had recorded number of songs but unfortunately had not launched for the public to be aware owing to many obvious constraints. Her first music video was launched on January 1st 2017 “ Thawa Warak Oba”, to the lyrics of Saman Janaranjana Herath to the music composition of Sarath Pieris. In a television confrontation Anuradha had confessed that she owes her talent to have inherited music via hereditary affiliations ,initially from her grandmother , Regina Peiris also she calls ‘Mummy”.She had been a capable lyricist too while her grandfather was a reputed English journalist Harrison Peiris.It was added that Anuradha also had learnt dancing ‘Baratha Natyam’ from expert dancing teacher Padmini Dahanayake and up country dancing from school tenure from Swarna Samaradiwakara.She had confessed that she had completed the Bharatha Natyam course ,but had not made into the “Arangtram “ stage as She had been too young hence had made a full stop to dancing activities focussing on her own music and helping in father’s music school ‘Gandaria” .Currently she is actively involved in father’s music school with able assistance from many students like Sunil Amerasinghe and others also in the area and subject of Tabla too. Anuradha at the request of Legendary Karunaratne Abeysekera had joined ‘Lamapitiya” where her talents in singing were groomed to unprecedented tall elevations enabling her to structure a sturdy foundation for her future.

Anuradha had married Niroshan Bandara .The duo had travelled overseas to London for higher studies of her husband mainly to give him strength. Niroshan had initially studied at the Kingston University while living in Middlesex ,New Malden area though he completed his degree in IT from the Sussex University. In a recent television interview Anuradha had confessed that she learnt cooking from her husband as the kitchen in her parental dwelling was out of bounds ,barred to her as she was expected to concentrate on her studies. Initially the duo had lived in Middlesex with another couple and another.She was able to assist in cutting vegetables and washing them. However she had been adamant to learn had referred to a cookery book her former music teacher Rathmalee Wimalasekera, not living now, had presented “Lakehouse Cooking ” book. She had learnt initially how to cook “Pumpkin”” cutting into half inch pieces which she had followed exactly by even measuring with a tape. This was the precise style she had learnt to cook. As she felt bored other than cooking and listening to father’s songs and ‘crying” had opted to find an employment, learning to travel all alone in buses, trains getting out of her bored life. Anuradha had found employment as a “Fashion Consultant” in a large mall called “Bentel’s” a highly recognized location, a subject she was well conversant in.

Upon returning home after a tenure of several years in the UK Nirosha Bandara has had no objection in staying in Anuradha’s dwelling as she had the responsibility of looking after the ageing parents. This decision for Niroshan to agree to dwell at her parental home , Anuradha believes is a huge sacrifice by him. It is learnt that Anuradha now looks after the kitchen area preparing the food hot her parents and Niroshan. Anuradha had asserted that the delicious dishes that Niroshan makes are only inimitable to him which he names after they are made.Anuradha does not allow mother to exert herself as she has to devote full time to father’s needs at times, force feeding him too.But Anuradha confesses that she cannot stay idling runs to the garden whenever time permits. Anuradha’s entire family even Manoj is fond of pets like cats, dogs’ birds etc. been so kind to all animals feed them at every available opportunity, which is a well-known fact among all their associates, also willingly help many ,who are in dire straits ,which many are not imitating which is typical of many Sri Lankans.All should follow the footsteps of the Anuradha’s family. Anuradha had quipped that though she helps conducting classes in his father’s music school she is unable to teach online yet.

Apart from recording her own songs Anuradha is very conversant with the lyrics of all songs sung by both parents as she had successfully sung numerous times at many television and Radio channels and concerts. She had excelled in ITN Acoustics unlimited, Siyatha 7 Notes, ITN Chat N Music, Hiru ‘s Copy Chat. Swarnavahini’s Hitha Illana Tharu, etc etc.As all are aware Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri had composed music for well over five hundred songs for many popular vocalists and for himself. In the popular TV Derana “Laya Saha Liya ‘ a couple of years back all songs of Sangeeth Nipun father, were sung spectacularly as duets by Anuradha. Then in many concerts in native Sri Lanka and abroad Anuradha had sung many songs of illustrious parent duo to satisfy packed audiences giving them ample aesthetic nourishment. Anuradha had sung in many television and radio programs like In the concert ‘ Duu Anuradha ‘ .It is relevant to mention that the lyrics of the song ‘Duu Anuradha” was by Gunasena Galapatthy who has not compiled lyrics for many songs. It was not even a year back when Anuradha was invited to sing the seven songs of others in the TV Derana popular program “ Ma Novena Mama” .She did confess that from the day this program was telecast she had been a fan watching them and also performing her own ‘Ma Novena Mama’ recitals at her dwelling. She did confess that she loved the program stayed anxiously until she was invited. Anuradha on selecting the songs with utmost difficulty commented on each of them elaborately. Of course, as appropriately she had taken permission from those artistes who are living.

Anuradha , at the beginning of the program presented by Kelum Srimal paid a huge tribute to the band ‘Nada’ led by Nayana Karunanayake .In fact Anuradha had recommended the ‘Nada ‘ band to back for the “Duu Anuradha concerts .She also was full of praise to drummer Malith ,who used to also substitute for the Tabla which was not in the band. She had selected song ‘Pujasanaye” lyrics by Praneeth Abeysundara to the music composition of Sanath Nandasiri.This song sung by Abeywardena Balasuriya her Bappa whom she had loved to unprecedented tall levels for his attachment. Abey Bappa had gifted a “Panchaudaya’ after she was born for her protection which she wore around her neck .The lyrics writer Praneeth Abeysundara is closely loved by Anuradha who is in her list of most attached persons in her life.Anuradha had selected to sing Visharada Dr Sujatha Attanayake’s “Unchilla Thotilli Kohindo” a film song ,music composition by R Muthusamy, lyrics by Karunaratne Abeysekera. She affirmed that such a talented singer like Sujatha Aunty has not got the recognition she deserves and husband Nawaratne Attanayake though do not meet often are attached to father too. She after watching her sing in “Duu Anuradha” had confessed that Anuradha could sing high notes and not to be scared to sing. When asked permission she had told please do sing anywhere in the Island. The song in the film ‘Bak Maha Deege’ film sung by Visharada Nanda Malini was selected to sing as she was huge fan of Nanda Aunty.Anuradha added she knows by heart so many songs of hers could sing in about three “Ma Novena Mama” programs singing exclusively her songs sans any obstacle.The song was “Malkin Malkata “lyrics by Dayananda Gunawardena and music bu Somadasa Elvitigala.Anuradha in addition to the songs she liked the acting prowess of Iranganie Serasinghe,Anula Ranaweera Karunatilake and more particularity of lean Dharmasiri Bandaranaike of whom his portrayal is still remembered, is lingering on. Then Anuradha sang “Relakin Thaniwee Wana Meda Sarana” sung by Bappa Abeywardena Balasuriya to the music of Rohana Weerasinghe and lyrics by Premakeerthi de Alwis.This story Anuradha related connecting how Niranjana Sarojini stood upright giving hopes to ailing husband though his was a terminal illness. She had continuously given hopes to Abeywardena Bappa that he would recover. Anuradha really appreciating the courage of Niranjala Punchi had even told her mother to follow her footsteps.Another song Anuradha had selected was the “Ganga Addara’ song sung by Vijaya Kumaratunga who had been a very close friend of her father also Anuradha’s favourite loving uncle. She had refrained from listening to this song all these years but had taken courage to sing as she shed tears whenever she hears this song.Once Anuradha had met Vijaya at back stage in a felicitation concert to HR Jothipala in Tower Hall when Vijaya had arrives with Vimukthi and Yasodara.Vijaya had embraced her tightly and requested a photographer to take a shot. He had told his children who were ambitious as to what was going on, Vijaya had added I had known this girl for years. Anuradha had taken courage to sing this song but tears were falling as it was for many other songs she sang on that program as she is a very emotional person.Another song Anuradha selected to sing was that of the more or less novice still upcoming actor and vocalist Suriya Dayaruwan’s song “Mage Ne” lyrics by Kasun Mahendra Heenatigala while the music composition was by Mangala Bandara both more or less novices. This song had been in a video loved by Anuradha for the lyrics and the manner it was sung.The first song sung by Anuradha at this program was “Namo Mariany’ Sinhala hymn song sung by legendary Latha Walpola.As Anuradha wanted to know the proper pitching had sought the assistance of Shashika Atapattu. When Anuradha contacted Latha Walpola to seek permission, she had uttered that many sing her songs sans her permission.

As the family and close relatives are all vocalists and musicians many believe that they when get together have huge sing song parties .But really it is not so.The most senior Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri takes centre stage to relate his stories all humorous stuff. He is known to possess a very high sense of humour. It is he who entertains the entire visitors at get togethers held in the humble dwelling. Anuradha has a number of special persons in her life whom she idolizes v.i.z. Praneeth Abeysundara, Nimal Chandrasiri Bappa,Vijaya Bappa, Abey Bappa,Kumar Mama and Manoj Mama. In year 2018 Anuradha had sung admirably in the ‘Duu Anuradha’ concert.She had invited many among others Visharada Sujatha Attanayake,Latha Walpola, Chandrika Siriwardena, Deepika Priyadarshini,Pradeepa and many others .All had complemented her for her spectacular vocals and given her courage for her endeavour. In the context of the above Anuradha has had a celebrated past in many sectors in her life.All her fans and well wishes would wish her for a more prosperous future in all her ventures.

