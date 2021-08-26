Vizag youth goes missing at Niagara Falls in Canada

Source:Yovizag

A 26-year-old youth from Gajuwaka, Vizag reportedly went missing at Niagara Falls in Canada. The incident occurred on 1 August 2021 after Tathikonda Avinash and his friends had gone on a visit to Niagara Falls. Sources say he fell into the cascade and has been missing since.

His father, Varaprasad, is an employee of the Vizag Steel Plant and has been informed about Avinash going missing on Tuesday night. Avinash’s family stays in the Pedagantyada area in Visakhapatnam. The police were said to have found Avinash’s vehicle at Niagara Falls. The car had his clothes, identity card and mobile phone which were recovered by the police. Following this, one of Avinash’s relatives, residing in Canada, identified and confirmed the belonging as Avinash’s. The search is still underway.

Avinash had joined a company in Canada on June 4 after completing his Master’s in the United States of America. He had visited Visakhapatnam, after completing his studies, and went back for the job.