Wanindu Hasaranga climbs up ICC T20 All-rounder rankings to 3rd place – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Sri Lanka allrounder – Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva the current ICC No 1 ranked bowler has once more climbed the ICC T20 rankings ladder of all rounders to number three slot with a rating of 173 points.The No 1 position is occupied by Afghanistan’s Mohamed Nabi while the second slot by Bangladeshi’s Sakib Al Hasan, Wannidu Hasaranga is really a batting all- rounder but yet to click properly as a batsman .He had been unlucky losing his wicket in the recently concluded ICC T 20 WC several times when he lost his wicket top edging, otherwise he is a hard hitting batsman who could clear the ropes easily.