Wanindu Hasaranga names Virat Kohli among the three batters who he wishes to dismiss in his career – by Anirudh Singh

Source:Crickettimes

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the leading wicket-taker for his side at the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hopes to get the wicket of his favourite batter and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli someday.

Hasaranga is currently a part of team Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 and has been in superb form, having taken five wickets in three games so far.

He does not want to feel the pressure of media and fans who regularly compares him with former Sri Lanka legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

“When I am bowling, I always try to take wickets. When I am in the national team, I always try to do my best for the team. That’s why I am successful. I am always motivated to perform. I don’t feel any pressure. I don’t want to be the next Muralitharan or the next Herath. I want to be the first Hasaranga,” the right-armer was quoted as saying to ANI.

When asked to name the batters he wishes to dismiss in his career, Hasaranga said: “I would love to get my favourite cricketer Virat Kohli’s wicket someday. I also want to pick Babar Azam and Glenn Maxwell’s wickets as well.”

Incidentally, Hasaranga has seen the likes of Kohli and Maxwell in close quarters while representing RCB in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The 24-year-old further gave credit to the domestic leagues for the betterment of Sri Lanka Cricket in the past few years.

“Last time, we saw a lot of youngsters doing a good job in Lanka Premier League. In this kind of tournament, we always get a lot of good players. That is why Sri Lanka Cricket is better than the last few years. These kinds of tournaments are always good for the growth of the sport in a nation,” added Hasaranga.