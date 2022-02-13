Wanindu sold for massive amount in IPL
Source:-www.newswire.lk
Sri Lankan Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold for INR 1075 lakhs in the IPL auction 2022 currently underway in Bangalore.
Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings were in a bidding war for Wanindu Hasaranga when the bid was stopped in the middle due to a medical emergency.
But once the bidding began again Royal Challengers picked the World no 1 T20 spinner.
Wanindu Hasaranga has now become the first overseas player to cross INR 10 crore in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. (NewsWire)