Wanindu sold for massive amount in IPL

Feb 13, 2022 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , ,

Source:-www.newswire.lk

Sri Lankan Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been sold for INR 1075 lakhs in the IPL auction 2022 currently underway in Bangalore.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings were in a bidding war for Wanindu Hasaranga when the bid was stopped in the middle due to a medical emergency.

But once the bidding began again Royal Challengers picked the World no 1 T20 spinner.

Wanindu Hasaranga has now become the first overseas player to cross INR 10 crore in IPL 2022 Mega Auction. (NewsWire)

