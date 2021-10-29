Warner sparkles as Australia trounce Sri Lanka by seven wickets with three overs to spare – by Sunil Thenabadu (eLanka Sports Editor)

David Warner (left) and Aaron Finch run between wickets. Photo source: SLC

Chief scores

Sri Lanka: 154/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 35, Charith Asalanka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 33 n.o, Mitchell Starc 2/27, Pat Cummins 2/34, Adam Zampa 2/12)

Australia: 155/3 in 17 overs (David Warner 65, Aaron Finch 37, Steven Smith 28 n.o, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22).

Prior to this all important ICC T 20 Cricket World Cup Super 12 match played at the Dubai International cricket stadium, United Arab Emirates yesterday head to head it was all even with eight wins to each team, but Australia had won the last four T 20 matches.The highest total posted by Australia was 243 while Sri Lanka had made 198.

The all-important toss was won by Finch who had no hesitation in inviting Sri Lanka to bat. Sri Lanka’s innings got off to a flying start as they collected 53 runs from the mandatory powerplay of six overs despite the loss of Pathum Nissanka cheaply for seven runs though started confidently. Inform batsman Charith Asalanka joined opener Kusal Perera and the pair laid the base for an inspiring total with a second wicket stand of 53 runs from six overs. Asalanka made his objectives clear as if he was continuing his match winning unbeaten 80 against Bangladesh.He hit four fours and a six ( the very first ball of Glen Maxwell’s first ball in which over he conceded 16 runs, was not called to bowl again) From the start he dominated the Australia bowlers with a wide range of strokes while keeping the scoreboard moving at a tremendous pace.Kusal Perera too picked up the momentum just then returning back to top form hoisting speedster Mitchell Starc for a gigantic six over mid-wicket.But Starc came back strongly in the very next ball with a perfect yorker deceiving Perera., which made Srii Lanka to be back on the defensive .Both Aslanka and Kusal made identical scores of 35 runs with four fours and a six each compiled in 25 and 27 balls respectively.When Kusal Perera departed Sri Lanka were 86 for 3 wickets sitting pretty.The introduction of Adam Zampa the leg spin and googly bowler retarded the scoring rate.Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando and Wannidu Hasaranga cheaply scoring 4 apiece to be five wickets down for only 94 were in a precarious position.The sixth wicket pair of Skipper Dasun Shanaka and flamboyant left handed Bhanuka Rajapaksa added 40 runs to bring some respectability to the total.With Chamika Karunaratne ,Bhanuka Rajapaksa added 20 useful runs for the seventh wicket.Bhanuka Rajapaksa remained unbeaten on 33 with also four fours and a six made in 26 balls.Sri Lanka could total only 154 runs for the loss of six wickets seemed about 30 runs short on a wicket that was full of runs sans much terrors.In the final overs the Australian bowlers used negative tactics bowling to more on the leg which Sri Lanka batsmen should have left instead of chasing them sans any success.

Adam Zampa bowled intelligently wicket to wicket giving only 12 runs in his allotted four overs claiming the prize wickets of Asalanka and Avishka Fernando, the former caught off a strong flat hit to be caught well by Steve Smith in the deep mid-wicket area. For Zampa’s bowling effort earned him the ‘Player of the match’ award.Starc and Cummins accounted for two scalps each for 27 and 34 runs respectively in their allotted four overs

The target set by Sri Lanka was not a tough one.The openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch were not in their usual form with lack of match practice, the latter in addition had not recovered properly after his knee surgery.But the duo did not show any signs of not been in form.Skipper Finch was in an aggressive mood flaying the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground making use of the powerplay fielding restrictions. Warner when on 16 was dropped by the wicket keeper Kusal Perera when he tried to glide Chammera on the legside a dolly catch when the umpire was about to raise the finger and also to the disappointment of the bowler.The opening duo in a clinical batting display added 70 runs before Finch played on to a ball from Hasaranga pitched on the off for a well made 37 runs in 23 balls with five fours and two sixers.From them onwards the Australians continued the clinical batting display barring the wicket of Glen Maxwell who was caught at deep mis wicket by Avishka Fernando also to Hasaranga in his second over.The bowlers Chameera ,Kumara and more particularly the mystery spinner Maheesh Theekashana looked very ordinary which the Aussie batsmen found no terrors. The trump card Theekshana looked an ordinary bowler worse than a under 15 schoolboy bowler when his line and length was nowhere of his usual self. Skipper Dasu Shanaka removed David Warne for 65 caught easily by Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 65 runs with ten fours compiled in 42 balls.The fourth wicket pair of Steve Smith and Macus Stoinis added 25 runs for the unbeaten 4th wicket stand to complete a clinical batting display by the Australians winning overwhelmingly by seven wickets with 18 balls to spare. Wannidu Hararanga the off spin googly exponent was the most successful bowler claiming 2 wickets for 22 runs in his allotted four overs while skipper Dasun Shanaka claimed one wicket for six runs in his solitary over.Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana were expensive giving away 33,48 and 27 runs in three overs each and four overs respectively.

It was indeed a sorry display by the Sri Lankans disappointing millions of passionate fans in the Island and also millions scattered all over the globe.With this win Australia and England occupy top positions in the points table but Sri Lanka is still in with a chance for a spot in the semi finals as West Indies,Bangladesh and South Africa have all lost their both games to date.

Sunil Thenabadu