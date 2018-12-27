WARUNI OF HABARADUWA By Quintus de Zylva

My sister Dr.Audrey and I first met Waruni when she was walking home on the railway line. She asked me why I only took a photograph of the Galle-Matara train. This was a few days after the tsunami! Time has moved on since then – she is now completing her Geography Honours Degree at Ruhunu University. She presented her abstract on “Environmental Degradation and Tourism –a case study based on the Koggala lagoon”.

We have supported her since we first met – she is now quite fluent in English and comes and stays with us at UBR whenever we are at Galle.

She would like to do her postgraduate studies in Melbourne.

AUSLMAT is proud to have supported her and acknowledge the assistance we have had from Laurie and others to help Waruni in her education.

CONFUCIUS 551-479 said “In education there should be no class distinction”.