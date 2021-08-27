Watch: David Warner’s daughters dance to Tamil Song ‘Vaathi coming’

Source:Sportskeeda

David Warner’s affinity towards Indian films is already well known to his Instagram followers. Now his daughters have also followed in his footsteps and are grooving to the songs from Indian movies.

The aggressive Australian opening batter took to his official Instagram handle to share a mini clip. In it, Warner’s daughters danced passionately to the tune of the Tamil song ‘Vaathi coming’ from Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Master.

Warner captioned it: