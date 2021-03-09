Wayamba Uni discovers rare plant species

Source:Ceylontoday

A research team lead by Prof. Kapila Yakandawala and Indrakheela Madola attached to the Faculty of Agriculture and Plantation Management of the Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, with Prof. Deepthi Yakandawala and Dr. Senani Karunarathne, made a breakthrough discovery of a new plant species known as “Lagenandra wayambae”.

The plant, which is from a freshwater swamp forest in Sri Lanka, is a new species that is considered rare and critically endangered.

It is also the ninth member in the currently exisiting genus, “Lagenandra”, and was named in recognition of the Wayamba University of Sri Lanka.

The project is funded by the Wayamba University Research Grant.