WE ARE THE WORLD COVER (GOA)

Something to cheer us in the lockdown

This is an excellent and well presented production from perhaps a little known ethnic group…

The Goanese Their Portuguese antecedents are clearly identifiable from their family names, just as they are in Sri Lanka.

GOA SINGS TO THE WORLD’S COVID 19 FRONTLINERS. A Nicholas Fernandes presentation sung (in English & Konkani) by Goa’s finest singers and musicians as a tribute to the WORLD’S COVID 19 FRONTLINERS.