When I am dead poem by Lee Tzu Pheng (A heart touching poem)

When I’m dead.

Your tears will flow

But I won’t know

Cry with me now instead.

You will send flowers,

But I won’t see

Send them now instead

You’ll say words of praise

But I won’t hear.

Praise me now instead

You’ll forget my faults,

But I won’t know…..

Forget them now instead.

You’ll miss me then,

But I won’t feel.

Miss me now, instead.

You’ll wish You could have spent more time with me,

Spend it now instead