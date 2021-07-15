Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Where To Follow Each Contestant From ‘The Bachelor’ Australia 2021 On Instagram

Where To Follow Each Contestant From ‘The Bachelor’ Australia 2021 On Instagram

Jul 15, 2021 Posted by In Articles Tagged , ,

The Bachelor Australia 1

Yet another season of The Bachelor Australia is on its way, hitting our screens as soon as July 21. And while we’re already swimming in countless reality TV dating shows—hello, Too Hot To Handle—a homegrown addition is definitely worth watching.

Of course, fans are more than ready for the upcoming season, given the endless parade of teasers featuring this year’s Bachelor, pilot Jimmy Nicholson, that shared a sneak peek at this year’s contestant meet cutes.
Ahead of their on-screen introductions, we’ve gone straight to the source—Instagram, that is—to show you exactly which women will be all over our screens this season and which to place your bets for a winner.

BACHELOR AUSTRALIA 2021 CONTESTANTS INSTAGRAM

Grab your roses and scroll on for every Bachelor Australia 2021 contestant we know about so far, as well as their Instagram accounts and followers pre-Bachelor fame.
Holly Kingston

A 27-year-old marketing manager from Sydney, the teaser saw Holly take Jimmy aside to attend a mini wine bar date, as a real-life dating couple would.

As for what Jimmy thought of her, he revealed that the chemistry between them was “definitely there”.

Instagram: @hollykingston
Followers: 3,253

The Bachelor Australia

Brooke Cleal

Brooke is a 27-year-old occupational therapist from Victoria. In the teaser, she is the lovely lady who stepped out of the limo with a Sri Lankan love cake.

Jimmy describes her as “breathtakingly beautiful, I’m doing backflips inside.”

Instagram: @brookecleal
Followers: 798

The Bachelor Australia
Lily Price

A 23-year-old crane operator who, you guessed it, was the woman that Jimmy meets in the trailer via crane.

“There’s probably a big smile on my face,” Jimmy said upon meeting her. “She’s beautiful.”

Instagram: @lilykprice
Followers: 1,222

The Bachelor Australia 1

Chanel Tang

Chanel is the 34-year-old flight manager who set up a trolley cart and two plane seats on the red carpet, as per the teaser. Clearly seeing a spark, the pair’s connection romantically and through air travel is clear.

Instagram: @thedancingnomad
Followers: 939

The Bachelor Australia
Jay Lal

Jay is a 31-year-old chess-loving nutritionist from Sydney, who gifted Jimmy a life-sized chess board during their first meeting.

While her chess game didn’t turn out quite as she’d hoped, Jimmy still considered the gesture “really cute.”

Instagram: @jacintalal_nutritionist
Followers: 1,414

