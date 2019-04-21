







Why these migrants moved to Australia’s regional cities – BY MICHELLE RIMMER

Source: SBS News

Armidale in northern NSW prides itself on being one of Australia’s most multicultural cities.

City councillor and Foundation for Regional Development CEO Peter Bailey says the town is a melting pot of more than 70 nationalities.

“We have about 75 different languages spoken here, we’ve had a mosque here since about 1950,” Mr Bailey said.

“We are diverse, we embrace change, we embrace difference, and I think that’s been one of our strengths.”

The University of New England is at Armidale’s multicultural heart and has about 1000 international students at any given time. “I think to discover the real Australia you have to go regional and Armidale is one of the best places you can explore the real Australia,” said Saluza Chaudhary, an international student from Nepal. New migrants to go regional for permanent residency, under PM’s plan Many international students are drawn to the region by the promise of a more peaceful lifestyle. “I thought if I studied in big cities maybe I’d go shopping every day and ignore study, so I think this is quite a good place to study,” said Chinese nursing student Aimee Li. Source:SBS Sri Lankan Zoology academic Nirosha Ranawaka moved to Armidale with her family to complete further research. The only thing she claims to miss is a place to practise her religion. “The main thing that lacks for me is we don’t have a Buddhist temple here, and my girls do traditional dancing, but we don’t have classes that they can go to,” she said. Working in regional Australia After growing up in India and studying in London, it’s the reduced cost of living that attracted aged care worker Jaison Verghese to the country rather than a major city. “I lived in Brisbane for almost three months, and then two years in Armidale. I never want to go back to Brisbane, I want to get settled in Armidale because the expenses are comparatively less,” he said. Source:SBS