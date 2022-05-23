Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “Willie Nelson – It’s Hard to Be Humble” – by Des Kelly

May 23, 2022 Posted by In Articles, DESMOND KELLY Tagged , , , ,

“Willie Nelson – It’s Hard to Be Humble” – by Des Kelly

Another Kelly-Klassic. Willie Nelson (will he or won’t he)?, one of the last remaining Country Greats, sings a song that proves he is not only good at what he does, he provides a much needed chuckle from those who are backing him, as he sings & plays his old, beat-up acoustic guitar which he named Trigger, and stores, in a well guarded bank, because, believe it or not, it was bought in 1969 for $450, but is presently worth close to $10.000, being the personal property of the great Willie Nelson, himself.

Willie Nelson is the only Vocalist I know, that can sing, completely out of musical cadence, and yet correct this, to finish his song in perfect rhythm. He is also a superb guutarist, and I feel sure that our e’Lanka members will love this one. He does not even know the meaning of the word

“Egotistical”, yet, here he is. HUMBLE WILLIE NELSON.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.

