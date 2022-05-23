“Willie Nelson – It’s Hard to Be Humble” – by Des Kelly

Another Kelly-Klassic. Willie Nelson (will he or won’t he)?, one of the last remaining Country Greats, sings a song that proves he is not only good at what he does, he provides a much needed chuckle from those who are backing him, as he sings & plays his old, beat-up acoustic guitar which he named Trigger, and stores, in a well guarded bank, because, believe it or not, it was bought in 1969 for $450, but is presently worth close to $10.000, being the personal property of the great Willie Nelson, himself.

Willie Nelson is the only Vocalist I know, that can sing, completely out of musical cadence, and yet correct this, to finish his song in perfect rhythm. He is also a superb guutarist, and I feel sure that our e’Lanka members will love this one. He does not even know the meaning of the word

“Egotistical”, yet, here he is. HUMBLE WILLIE NELSON.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.