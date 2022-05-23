“Kelly Klassic” Borrowed Angel – by Des Kelly

Written and recorded in 1972 by Mel.Street, we now have a positive reason as to why Country Music will never die.

Singing this song that tells a story, that happens all around the World, a youngster in Country Music, by the name of Mo Pitney, comes clean on his Borrowed Angel. Pitney was a keen follower of Stars such as Merle Haggard and George Jones, and, like them, vocalises brilliantly, where every lyric can be heard very clearly. Like other members of e’Lanka, who do enjoy this type of music, all I can say, is

“Lets go, with Mo Pitney”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.