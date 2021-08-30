Women technopreneurs: Reinventing the business world webinar on 2 Sept-by Thilini Ekanayake

Source:FT

The United Nations Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative and consists of several local networks. As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals.

The UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka has been inspiring corporates to integrate sustainability strategies for 15 years, since 2006. Network Sri Lanka will host a webinar titled ‘Women Technopreneurs: Reinventing the Business World’ on 2 September, 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (IST) via Zoom.





This session will focus on the importance that meaningful progress could make when women tech entrepreneurs are empowered. If they are provided with the right business skills, accessibility to financing and micro financing mechanisms and tools to address the technological skill constraints to access the business world. The role of the private sector in empowering women entrepreneurs is critical for value and revenue creation as an effective method for the private sector to close the gender gap in the workforce leading to an accelerated GDP growth.

This webinar will feature International Consultant Talal Rafi, Unilever Sri Lanka Channel and Category Development Head Shamara Perera, HealthRecon Connect Chief People Officer Thilini Ekanayake, and John Keells Group Vice President, Jaykay Marketing Services Ltd. Head of Marketing Nilusha Fernando. The session will be moderated by UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality Advisor Rijve Arefin. The public is welcome to register by visiting any of the UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka social media pages and completing the registration form at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wqwelBmiQra7jLcpQAKwsw.