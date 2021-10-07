Yearning for Home

Source:sri lanka society of queensland inc. newsletter

Flawless beauty and pure simplicity

White touched with yellow, the smell of divinity

Lapping of the ocean and the crashing waves

Smell of Araliya entwined with the salty sprays

Full moon shining the path to the temple

Araliya in basket, with the other essentials

Devotees in white depicting purity

Offerings to the Buddha for a path to tranquillity

Temple bells ringing, coconut oil flaming in lamps of clay

Joss sticks burning – smoke swirling in clouds of grey

Unstoppable yearning for the land of my birth

The memories, the sounds, even the scent of the earth

Heart in one land, the body in another

When will these two come together

Culture and land hold the heart in a bind

Soul and land forever entwined

G.M.