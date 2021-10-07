Spreading Hope during Lockdowns

Source:sri lanka society of queensland inc. newsletter

Covid-19 has brought about different strengths of people to the forefront. During these difficult times the world has undergone many hardships and it is heartening to hear of those who have tried to help in many ways.

Snippets of poetry left in public places around Melbourne by this Sri Lankan writer has spread such positivity during the Covid Lockdowns. He began doing this before the pandemic and continued during the lockdowns by using his daily walk to pin these in public spaces. He types these on a typewriter and leaves them around public spaces around the inner-city suburb of Hawthorn where he lives. He also made a treasure hunt of his poems for people using the app Strava and posting it on his Instagram page. He is originally from Brisbane and we feel proud that one of our youth has done this beautiful act of service. Another emotion that has been felt is being cut off from loved ones and being unable to visit your homeland as expressed in this poem.