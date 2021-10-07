Sri Lanka Day – Organised by The Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations in Queensland

Source:SRI LANKA SOCIETY OF QUEENSLAND Inc. NEWSLETTER

The Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations in Queensland will be organising a Sri Lanka Day on November 13th.

Sri Lanka Society will be running the Hopper Stall on the day. Please come and visit us and enjoy a delicious

Hopper feed! There will also be cultural dances and music throughout the day.

The students from the SLSQ Dance Academy will also dance at this event along with many other dancers. The profit from our Hopper stall will be sent to Sri Lanka to support the ‘Nilgiri Aaranya Senasanaya’ in Moragollagama, to distribute packs of dry rations to people in need during this difficult period. Photos of the work already being done are below.

Please note that you may donate the raw ingredients for the Hoppers or make extra contributions on the day. Please contact any committee member for details.