Yohani – The Singing sensation from Sri Lanka

Source:SRI LANKA SOCIETY OF QUEENSLAND Inc. NEWSLETTER

Yohani Diloka de Silva has swept into fame globally with her song “Manike Mage Hithe”. She also became the first Sri Lankan singer to surpass a million subscribers on YouTube and currently has over 2.6 million subscribers.

She and her sister lived in various places in Sri Lanka due to her father’s military position. Her mother realised that she had a talent for music and encouraged her to learn to play the

piano. She then went on to learn different instruments through her school days. She obtained her degree in Logistics Management and Professional Accounting from the Kotelawala Defence University and then a master’s degree in accounting in Australia.

She returned to Sri Lanka in March 2019 and began her music career to the surprise of her parents and the rest is history! With her song “Manike Mage Hithe” currently trending in Africa and Europe we wish Yohani more and more success in the future!!