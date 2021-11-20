Yohani to perform in Dubai on UAE National Day

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani de Silva, popularly known as Yohani, is all set to perform in Dubai on UAE National Day, December 2, at the city’s World Trade Centre.

The singer-songwriter achieved global recognition after her song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ became a viral hit. The track has garnered more than 180 million views on YouTube till date. Originally released in 2020 by Satheeshan Rathnayaka, the Sinhala song became so popular that several versions of the song in different languages have surfaced online since, The Khaleej Times reported.

Yohani will also be headlining a show at the Sri Lanka pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in the first week of March next year.

“Yes, I have been to Dubai once (in 2019). And yes, I am coming to Dubai soon to perform,” Yohani had told City Times, without confirming any dates.

According to dubai.platinumlist.net, the concert is expected to be a musical showcase of Sri Lankan talent directed towards south Asian audiences.

Yohani’s performance will begin at 6.30pm. Her set list is expected to feature a mix of Indian and Sri Lankan songs.