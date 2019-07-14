







YOU RAISED ME UP

“As parents, we all want what is best for our children. We want them to live happy, healthy lives while they also stay away from the at-risk behaviours of sex, drugs, alcohol and gangs. And as I’ve had the opportunity to speak to parents literally all over the world, what I see are parents who desperately want to do a better job parenting than in the household they grew up in.

I do not believe that we have bad parents today. Yet when it comes to the one thing that will lead our children to “enjoy long life” (Deut. 6:2) – which is a loving relationship with God in which they love and serve Him with “all of their heart, soul and strength” (Deut. 6:4) – as parents, we don’t know how to instill this in our children. In other words, many parents today like the idea of their children having a strong faith in God that will positively impact the life decisions they make; yet, when it comes right down to it, many parents today don’t know how to instill faith into their children.”

The most famous parenting verse in the book of Proverbs says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6). That’s great to know. But the book of Proverbs has much more to say to parents. Proverbs offers deeper insights that will spare our families pain and will give our families joy. It shows us more clearly “the way a child should go.”

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.