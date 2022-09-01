39th Australian Antonian Annual Dinner Dance (REMINDER)

OLD ANTONIAN SOCIAL CLUB OF AUSTRALIA PRESENTS

DINNER DANCE 39th Annual – Saturday 3rd September 2022

THE GRAND ON PRINCES 2251 Princes Highway, Mulgrave VIC 3170

Music by REDEMPTION

Eastern & Western Smorgasbord Dinner

WITH UNLIMITED WINE, SPIRITS, BEER & SOFT DRINKS

DRESS: LADIES – AFTER FIVE

$90 pp

GENTS – BLACK TIE OR LOUNGE

Contact:

NAOMAL – 0407 477 447

NADEESHA – 0410 771 202

SENAKA – 0412 866 275

MARTIN – 0400 649 567

Hi All,

I thank all who came forward to sell the initial lot of 250 tickets.

We have printed 280 tickets and the balance 30 also will be made available for sale.

Pls let me know if anyone is interested to undertake the sale of the balance 30 in lots of 10.

10 tickets under 1 group / individual in forming a table.

With less than a week to our big event, please contact those on the attached flyer on the Dinner dance to get any additional tickets.

Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022

Price: $90

I would be obliged if you could pass on this message and the flyer to those Antonians on your mailing list.

Regards,

Senaka Amarasinghe

PRESIDENT