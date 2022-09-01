39th Australian Antonian Annual Dinner Dance (REMINDER)
OLD ANTONIAN SOCIAL CLUB OF AUSTRALIA PRESENTS
DINNER DANCE 39th Annual – Saturday 3rd September 2022
THE GRAND ON PRINCES 2251 Princes Highway, Mulgrave VIC 3170
Music by REDEMPTION
Eastern & Western Smorgasbord Dinner
WITH UNLIMITED WINE, SPIRITS, BEER & SOFT DRINKS
DRESS: LADIES – AFTER FIVE
$90 pp
OLD ANTONIAN SOCIAL CLUB OF AUSTRALIA
GENTS – BLACK TIE OR LOUNGE
Contact:
NAOMAL – 0407 477 447
NADEESHA – 0410 771 202
SENAKA – 0412 866 275
MARTIN – 0400 649 567
Hi All,
I thank all who came forward to sell the initial lot of 250 tickets.
We have printed 280 tickets and the balance 30 also will be made available for sale.
Pls let me know if anyone is interested to undertake the sale of the balance 30 in lots of 10.
10 tickets under 1 group / individual in forming a table.
With less than a week to our big event, please contact those on the attached flyer on the Dinner dance to get any additional tickets.
Date: Saturday 3rd September 2022
Price: $90
I would be obliged if you could pass on this message and the flyer to those Antonians on your mailing list.
Regards,
Senaka Amarasinghe
PRESIDENT