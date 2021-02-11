by In

4 bedroom House for Sale – Kiribathgoda – Sri Lanka

Single storey house on 20 perch land in best residential area within 30 mins drive to Colombo city and Airport / Free Trade Zone (FTZ) Biyagama / Kelaniya University and to all Supermarkets, Restaurants and Banks.

Very close to public transport, within 5 mins walk to the main Kandy Road.

The house is Air Conditioned with Ceiling fans to all bedrooms.

3 Phase Electricity with Solar Power electricity with Hot water.

Separate Kitchen / Pantry / Dining with a large Living Room with Terrazo floors.

2 attached bathrooms and also has an outside restroom.

Two undercover car parking.

Please contact (Mention House for sale on eLanka)

email: CGP4214@gmail.com

Sri Lanka Telphone: 2913 769 / 072 777 0028 (mobile)

Australia Telephone: +612 9636 3096