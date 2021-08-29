6 Sri Lankan Food Recipes which are Easy to Cook – written by Amila Gamage Wickramarachchi

Source:-foodcnr.com

Amila Gamage is the blogger behind Food Corner. She is a Sri Lankan living in Singapore and shares her cooking adventures in this blog. Apart from recipes,you will also find travel,health and kitchen inspirations in this blog. She is the founder of Sihela Consultants.(www.sihelaconsultants.com) She started writing this blog in 2011 and still continuing.

Sri Lankan Food Recipes which are Easy to Cook

1. Kiribath (Milk Rice)

Kiribath or milk rice is prepared in a variety of ways. The basics include boil a pot of rice first. Add coconut milk and salt before the rice finishes cooking. Once a sticky consistency is observed, cut into wedges and serve like slices of cake. Easy, ha? It is delicious too!

Ingredients (4 portions)

4 cups of raw white rice

Thick coconut milk of a coconut

Salt to taste. Method

Wash rice and add to a rice cooker or a pan.

Add correct normal amount of water to boil rice, but again add ½ cup of water more.

Until the rice is cooking, prepare the coconut milk mixture.

For the thick coconut milk, add salt. Stir well. Taste for the salt.

When the rice is done add coconut milk and stir well

Add more salt if required.Cook for a few more minutes until the coconut milk is absorbed.

After the rice is cooked, flatten in a plate & cut in to pieces.