A citadel of Christian faith-by Dishan Joseph

Source:Dailynews

The Bible records the ministry of Jesus Christ where he often stopped to heal those who were physically sick. He also delivered solace and hope for those in need of emotional healing. Centuries later the Christian ministry of healing, augmented by faith in God continues. The majestic Tewatte Basilica dedicated to Our Lady of Sri Lanka has been a church where people of all faiths gather to pray. Set amidst beautiful lush gardens this basilica is a spiritual oasis for thousands of Sri Lankans.

To the Catholic community in Sri Lanka the Basilica of our Lady of Lanka or ‘Tewatte Palliya’ is one of their most venerated shrines. It remains the iconic landmark of the Ragama area. I enjoyed visiting this sanctuary of solace on many occasions. In previous years the main archway leading to the shrine, has hundreds of devotees already descending the cement steps. On the first landing there are statues of the two dedicated clergymen associated with the building of this magnificent church – Archbishop Masson and Cardinal Thomas Cooray. From this point there is a large garden where rows of Na trees offer shade, enriching the serenity of the blissful basilica.

A House of Prayer

Along the pathway there were some verses displayed from the Holy Bible and the first one was from the book of John in the New Testament, where the risen Lord Jesus Christ said, “Come to me all who labour and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.” This assuring invitation of Jesus Christ is indeed refreshing to all pilgrims, who come here with various prayer requests. As the scripture states, Jesus Christ is the way to the Father, the One who sacrificed His blood for the atonement of our sins. Upon that cross He took on the burden of our sin and shame, and He is our source of spiritual rest and inspiration. The chirping of birds within the trees was a delightful natural chorus. The façade of the Basilica was impressive.

The six pillars indicated the six diocese of the church in that era – Colombo, Chilaw, Galle, Jaffna, Kandy and Trincomalee. The crucifix glittering in the morning sun was a reminder of the love that Jesus Christ had for all of us. Above this level one can see the form of a Greek cross, with its distinctive horizontal bars. Decades ago there was a small chapel built here in 1911 by Rev. Fr. Kieger, dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes. The people from the Ragama parish helped Rev. Fr. Collorec to extend the grotto in 1917. This was the humble beginning of the Tewatte Church which today stands as a Basilica.

Air raid in World War II

It is believed that during the period of the Second World War there was an impending threat of an aerial assault by Japanese aircraft, and most Ceylonese were scared. The pious Archbishop Masson had prayed earnestly that all Ceylonese should be kept safe from the air raid and made a vow that a shrine would be built to Our Lady once this period of war had ceased.

Subsequently, when the first Ceylonese Archbishop, His Eminence Cardinal Thomas Cooray took over the reign of the Catholic Church in Ceylon, he began to envisage this daunting project with faith. It is recorded that the Church owned a small land on which the old chapel stood. Another clergyman named Rev. Fr. Claude Lawrence had prayed that they would find some land next door, and shortly the estate named Orange Hill was up for sale. The Church made the purchase. Plans and designs were needed and a prudent Jesuit monk named Fr. Heras designed the Basilica with some elements of Indian architecture.