A Kelly Klassic – by Des Kelly – Sammy Kershaw – Third Rate Romance

Sammy Kershaw, one of my favourite Country Stars from a while back, singing a story about life. Typical Country song, telling us what actually happens all over the World today.

To prove that, to Country Songwriters, nothing is sacred.

Please listen folks, and get educated. Great song.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.