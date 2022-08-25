A KELLY-KLASSIC – Felix Bernard – Winter Wonderland (Piano) – By Desmond Kelly.

Now, with winter 2022 almost over

(but not quite), I have picked out this beautiful song, written by a Jewish Musician Felix Bernard and played/published on 27 Dec 2012, already scoring around 21, 000 views, by an exceptionally good Pianist by the remarkable name of

Waldtuefel78, who looks more like a “hippy-bikie” than a Pianist, in my own opinion, but in fact, plays better than most Pianists I’ve seen.

He has recorded dozens of songs, happily played on You-Tube. to whom a huge vote of thanks is due, for everything they bring us.

Please listen and enjoy this superb song & then more of Waldtuefel78, to make you feel great.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’ Lanka.