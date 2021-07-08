A missed opportunity for South Asia- by Kamal Dev Bhattarai

The last SAARC Summit was held in 2014

Source:Dailynews

The role of regional organisations in combating crises is significant. There are many examples of how various regional blocs have worked towards fighting crises and helping countries badly affected by them. The World Health Organisation (WHO), during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been encouraging these blocs to be proactive. In 2016, the WHO lauded the African Union’s role in controlling the Ebola epidemic. During the coronavirus pandemic, blocs like the European Union, African Union and ASEAN have also been praised a lot for their role in helping countries to deal with COVID-19.

However, SAARC and BIMSTEC, the blocs Nepal is associated with, has hardly done anything in the times when the countries associated with it needed it the most. In the times when the countries should have come together and shown solidarity, nothing much has been done as they have also failed to conduct the summits as both SAARC and BIMSTEC have remained dormant.

Why is this so?

Missed opportunity

Rupak Sapkota, the deputy executive director at the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says that dealing with the coronavirus pandemic would have been easier had SAARC and BIMSTEC been active.

“We’ve been doing things the old way to deal with something no one has faced in recent times,” says Sapkota. “Had BIMSTEC and SAARC been a bit active and tried to bring new ways to deal with the virus and help each other at times of need, things would have been easier for all. But, nothing like that happened.”

The 2008 BIMSTEC Summit

Apart from a few meetings every other year, both these blocs have remained ineffective even prior to COVID-19. SAARC in its 35 years of existence has only been hosting summits and issuing manifestos.

These blocs, especially right now, can do a lot. From providing each other with emergency health equipment and mobilising health workers in each other’s country to purchasing vaccines in bulk. But, they remained inactive when the countries needed each other the most.

Experts in Nepal say these blocs can appeal to Covax and rich countries for vaccines along with managing medical equipment. A good example of that is the European Union which

The South Asian region

has been doing a tremendous job in combating COVID-19. With the motto of Team Europe, the EU has been working as one in a bid to control the virus from causing more damage. In the early stage of the pandemic, the EU focused on emergency response as it distributed health equipment and now its focus has moved towards vaccinating as many people as possible. It is also distributing these vaccines to countries with low GDP for free under the Covax deal.

Had SAARC been even half as active as the EU, things in South Asia would have been a lot better, say experts.