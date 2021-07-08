COVID EMERGENCY RELIEF FUNDING TO SUPPORT VULNERABLE MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES

Emergency relief funding is available for multicultural community organisations and specialist NGOs to support vulnerable migrant and refugee communities during the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward announced $1 million in funding as an immediate response to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on vulnerable members of the community with diverse backgrounds.

“This funding will support up to 50 multicultural community organisations with a total of $250,000 to deliver grassroots emergency support projects in response to the pandemic,” Mrs Ward said.

“Our multicultural community organisations understand the needs of their communities best, and how to reach those hardest hit and most in need.

“Many community organisations have been working around the clock and on a volunteer basis during the pandemic to support people facing financial and other hardship.

“This funding will be a helping hand for organisations delivering emergency relief with food, transport and language support during this very difficult time.”

Separately, $750,000 will support eligible specialist NGOs to continue providing vital support to vulnerable members of the community with a focus on asylum seekers through a select tender process.

“Our specialist NGOs have been under enormous stress supporting the most vulnerable members of our community, including asylum seekers facing financial destitution,” Mrs Ward said.

“This funding will support eligible specialist organisations to deliver emergency relief such as food, medical support, telecommunications, transport and housing assistance,” Mrs Ward said.

The $1 million comes on top of $6 million the NSW Government has already distributed to specialist NGOs to support vulnerable temporary visa holders and asylum seekers, and $1.1 million to deliver more than 220 COVID-19 support grassroots projects in 2020/21.

Applications for the $250,000 COVID-19 quick support grants open on Tuesday 6 July 2021 and close at 5pm on Thursday 15 July 2021. For more information and to apply, see here: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/

