“A PICTURE SPEAKS A 1000 WORDS” – By Des Kelly
Sent to me, by a good friend, Errol Lynch, are a bunch of truly fascinating photographs of both famous and infamous people. Especially for the members & readers of eLanka, with the compliments of both Errol & myself, here they are, folks. If these “pictures” do not conjure up some precious memories, I really do not know, what will.
Desmond Kelly
(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.
Her Majesty and Prince Phil – same brooch, same pearls, same love.
We see many old photos, but this set is really special…
Hans Christian Anderson
Winston Churchill, 1895
Mahatma Gandhi dancing
Sophia Loren
Albert Einstein
Paul Gaugin
Vincent van Gogh
John Wayne, 1930 (aged 23)
Elizabeth Taylor… this could have been X rated.
Alfred Hitchcock, 1920’s
Paul Newman, served in the Pacific in WW2
Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow
Confederate general Robert E Lee,
Did you know that when Lee joined the confederacy,
his farm was taken and later became Arlington National Cemetery
William, Diana, Harry
Edgar Allan Poe poses with Abraham Lincoln in Mathew
Brady’s Washington ,D.C. studio, 1849
Ernest Hemingway as an American Red Cross volunteer during World War I, 1918
Mark Twain, aged 15, 1850
Mother Teresa, What a find… !! !
