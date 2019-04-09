Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  “A PICTURE SPEAKS A 1000 WORDS” – By Des Kelly

Sent to me, by a good friend, Errol Lynch, are a bunch of truly fascinating photographs of both famous and infamous people. Especially for the members & readers of eLanka, with the compliments of both Errol & myself, here they are, folks. If these “pictures” do not conjure up some precious memories, I really do not know, what will.

Desmond Kelly
  (Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.

LB40

Her Majesty and Prince Phil – same brooch, same pearls, same love.
We see many old photos, but this set is really special…
Hans Christian Anderson
LB30
Winston Churchill, 1895
LB31
Mahatma Gandhi dancing
LB32
Sophia Loren
LB48
Albert Einstein
LB34
Paul Gaugin
LB35
Vincent van Gogh
LB36
John Wayne, 1930 (aged 23)
LB37
Elizabeth Taylor… this could have been X rated.
LB38
Alfred Hitchcock, 1920’s
LB39
Paul Newman, served in the Pacific in WW2
LB41
Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow
LB42
Confederate general Robert E Lee,
Did you know that when Lee joined the confederacy,
his farm was taken and later became Arlington National Cemetery
LB43
William, Diana, Harry
LB44
Edgar Allan Poe poses with Abraham Lincoln in Mathew
Brady’s Washington ,D.C. studio, 1849
LB45
Ernest Hemingway as an American Red Cross volunteer during World War I, 1918
LB46
Mark Twain, aged 15, 1850
LB47
Mother Teresa, What a find… !! !

