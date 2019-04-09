“A PICTURE SPEAKS A 1000 WORDS” – By Des Kelly

Sent to me, by a good friend, Errol Lynch, are a bunch of truly fascinating photographs of both famous and infamous people. Especially for the members & readers of eLanka, with the compliments of both Errol & myself, here they are, folks. If these “pictures” do not conjure up some precious memories, I really do not know, what will.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.

Her Majesty and Prince Phil – same brooch, same pearls, same love.

We see many old photos, but this set is really special…

Hans Christian Anderson

Winston Churchill, 1895 Mahatma Gandhi dancing Sophia Loren Albert Einstein Paul Gaugin Vincent van Gogh John Wayne, 1930 (aged 23) Elizabeth Taylor… this could have been X rated.

Alfred Hitchcock, 1920’s Paul Newman, served in the Pacific in WW2 Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow Confederate general Robert E Lee, Did you know that when Lee joined the confederacy, his farm was taken and later became Arlington National Cemetery

William, Diana, Harry