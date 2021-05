“A TEDDY BEAR LIKE NO OTHER” – by Des Kelly

WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT “STARS” IN SHOWBIZ, THERE ARE MANY, BUT THE “KING OF THESE STARS”, WITHOUT ANY DOUBT, WAS

“THIS TEDDY BEAR LIKE NO OTHER”.

ELVIS PRESLEY, STOOD RIGHT OUT, WHENEVER HE HIT THE STAGE, LIKE NOBODY COULD EVER HOPE TO DO.

ALTHOUGH HE NEVER EVER LEFT HIS HOMELAND, AMERICA, ELVIS WAS KNOWN AROUND OUR WORLD, WAS LOVED WHILE HE LIVED, AND WILL ALWAYS BE LOVED AS THE YEARS GO BY, AND NEVER EVER FORGOTTEN BY HIS MANY MILLIONS OF FANS.

BORN IN 1935, & DYING FAR TOO YOUNG, IN 1977, AT 42 YEARS OF AGE,

THE LAST WORDS HE SPOKE WERE THESE :- “NO, I WON’T”.

BUT, I WILL, LADIES & GENTLEMEN. HERE HE IS, & YOU CAN JUDGE FOR YOURSELVES. ELVIS PRESLEY, WHO IS

“A TEDDY BEAR LIKE NO OTHER”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.