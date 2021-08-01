“ADVICE FROM ELVIS” – by Des Kelly

He was taken away far too early, but as my good friend Chris Lawton also knows, Elvis, like so many “Stars” of Show-biz., also started their careers

singing Gospel songs, giving the World around them sound advice on how to live their lives. This generally came from watching their own parents, grand-parents, etcetera, live life under much more strife than themselves, and still adhere to the words written in the Bible, commonly also referred to, as the Word of God. Country Stars such as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, George Jones, and even “Rockers” like Jerry Lee Lewis, all started their careers by recording simple Gospel songs, and although Elvis was the exemption,ribute to Jesus Christ and the Holy Christian Family.

“He knows just what I need” is a beautiful example of this advice from Elvis, and while thanking Chris. for sending this to me, I am very proud to

publish this song in e’Lanka, even as I personally feel, right now, that our present World could well do with more meaningful music, smack in the middle of such turbulence, as exists today.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in- Chief) e’Lanka

LISTEN TO ELVIS SINGING FROM THE DEPTHS OF HIS HEART –.– He Knows , He knows, Just What I Need

Do Not Worry—Matthew 6:25-34

25 “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? 26 Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? 27 Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life ?

28 “And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. 29 Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. 30 If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you—you of little faith? 31 So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ 32 For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. 33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

Pray this link will be a Blessing to you.