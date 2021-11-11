Aelian blends artistic expertness to realize aesthetic delight – by Sunil Thenabadu

Memories linger only in the minds of the fellow citizen. Human memories being frail, they very often fade away. The complex psychological process which is very much a conscious process is also automatic when it comes to naturally talented veteran musicians like Aelian Thilakaratne. It is a combination of signals from the nervous system that help to produce intricate musical notes and interpretive decisions on whether to apply a technique in measuring up its comparative and expressive value, all this within seconds. Aelian who is down to earth humble and unassuming is one of the oldest musicians in our native Sri Lanka.

One of the important distinctions of applying comparative attitudes and vocal creativity is to discriminate one tradition of music, specific styles, and techniques from other traditions of music and their corresponding styles, by not blending them all together.

Aelian had been in the musical field since 1970s as a composer, guitarist and conductor of music and performed in various bands touring many countries in Europe, the Middle East etc. with various bands. In addition, he has performed in most of the Taj Group hotels in various states in India. He has innate talents, is a self taught individual who is a talented musician too having had a knack of playing many musical instruments.

Aelian has written and composed many Sinhala and English songs. He had launched an EP in the1980s comprising four originals for which the music was directed by Lal Thenabadu, one of the gentleman musicians, whom Aelian had met in his musical career. If not for Lal, he would not have been able to record his first four songs with Stanley Peiris, Ranjith Perera with sax and piano, Sumith Kodithuwakku, Diamond Perera, Raymond Fonseka offering the musical tallies. In the good old days’ songs were recorded only on EP’s and LP’s.

Aelian had thereafter launched his cassette called ‘Punchi Manaliya’ (‘little bride’), later a CD including group songs for which he had directed music with musicians such as Senaka Ranasinghe, Raju Jayakody, Rex Fernando, Roylie de Andrews and Leslie Bernard all gifted musicians assisting him. The songs could be heard on www.murugee.com website.

Although it was the fervent hope and desire of Aelian to do a recording of group type songs with the bands he was playing with, his proposal unfortunately did not get off the blocks owing to certain constraints.

Aelian was very keen on this implication as the services of his talented daughter Nirasha with whom has also recorded many duets. But Aelian confesses that he has not given up his ambition of his dream in recording group type songs in harmony with Nirasha, who too has gained recognition in this field.Nirasha is one of the four female singers in the fashionable ‘Kochchi’ band.

It is his ardent hope that some soul would come forward to help him in this struggle. It needs to be cited that his friend Maurice Kulawickrema had funded for his CD. Aelian laments that though many who had volunteered to aid him to publicize his songs had only given counterfeit pledges. But he still hopes that some soul would come to his rescue in order to fulfil his life’s dream. All those who are acquainted with Aelian would no doubt wish him to pursue his musical career to greater heights. If anyone need to contact Aelian could contact him on 0711562875.

-Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane