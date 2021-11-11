Duo scene for husband and wife

Source:Island

Merlina Fernando and her band Mission had a good thing going in Dubai, performing at a well-known venue, and also operating as a duo, with her husband, Suresh. Then came the pandemic and everything went topsy-turvy, for everyone.

Entertainment, in the UAE, came to a complete halt, in January, this year, and, in March, Merlina decided to return home.

She says it was a kind of a blessing in disguise as she missed her family very much, and the chance to be with them brought her immense happiness.

Her son is now 13 years old and is turning out to be a good guitarist, I’m told.

“We, as parents, never push him to do music, but it’s in his blood I think. He’s still small, only 13 years, and we want him to study well, and pass his exams. He can then decide what to do… and he’s good at acting, too,” says Merlina.

“He was watching our MERSH YouTube videos, when we were abroad, and thought to himself that he also should play guitar, like his father.

“When he saw our cover of the song ‘Shallow’, he tried playing it and that’s his first attempt at playing a guitar.”

The duo MERSH is Merlina and her husband and they have plans to perform, overseas, towards the latter part of December, this year.

“We are working on a few contracts and would go for what is best suitable for us.”