“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 25 (Y) – By Des Kelly

As we come to the “goodbye” of yet another year, the above “Series” is almost done, as I feature not one, but two of the greatest guitarists, (in my opinion), anyway. Let’s take the second, for a start, because I am given to understand from a very reliable source, that Mark Knopfler (the younger, more modern-style intrumentalist) took a lot of “tips” from the older, much more experienced Chet.Atkins, who, fret by astonishing fret, would have to be the BEST Guitarist in the World, bar none.

I have written about both of the above “Stars”. Chet., of course, has now passed on to the big Stage in the sky, banaut Mark carries on, carrying on, as the best in the business generally do. He is a wonderful guitarist, as well as a vocalist, still extremely popular in the States.

Following “YAKETY-AXE” by Chet. and Mark, is a female British “Star” Piano player, just one year younger than Chet Atkins, but, this time, in “Old Blighty”, making a name for herself, entertaining the people in England, playing piano.

Her maiden name was Gladys (Glad) Jordan, she married Bert Mills, thus becoming a very famous Mrs. Mills, who, from 1961, started recording hit after hit L.Ps . She was so popular, every recording she did became a best-seller.

Who you saw was who you got, always cheerful, rather plump, but enjoying every minute of what she did.

Unfortunately, the World lost Mrs. Mills at the age of 55,

but I am proud to present a very fine piano player to all our readers of eLanka. Folks, please listen to “Musicians” who can take very simple melodies (musically speaking), and turn them into something special. “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” says Mrs.Mills & you’ll have to believe her.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).