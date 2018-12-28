ALPHABETICALLY YOURS SERIES 26 (Z) – By Des Kelly

And so, with the end of 2018, comes the ending of this particular “Series” of “Stories In Music”, as I would prefer to call it. Obviously, the “Alphabetically Your’s” Series, simply mean exactly that. I have tried my best to give the members and readers of eLanka brief but interesting “S.I.M” alphabetically indexed, so that hopefully, they could both read and “listen” to Good Music, at the same time.

This is something that I proudly consider another “first”, in what has been a truly hectic life I have led, so far. To “amalgamate” S.I.M. I have been very lucky indeed to hold the position of Editor in our eLanka Website, and be able to “insert” the “Music-Clips” via “You-Tube” simply because NO financial rewards have been gained by either eLanka or myself, and so I have to thank Neil Jayasekera, the owner of the website, and You-Tube for giving me the chance to indulge in something that I have always taken great pleasure in, to “entertain” all Lankan Aussies (and others), out there, now that it is impossible for me to “tread the boards”, guitar in hand, microphone handy, singing up a storm, for the hundreds of audiences who, hopefully enjoyed what I did, by the grace of God, to whom ALL the credit should go. Just in case my readers are not aware of it, I have always been a “part-time” entertainer of one sort or another for over 75 years now, switching from “Stage to Script” & enjoying every minute of it. I hope to retire when they finally carry me out in a box, but until then I will just keep going, so help me, God.

Getting back to what I wanted to write about, in the first place, Series 26 (Z), is certainly not the easiest letter in the alphabet to connect with Music, but there was this Austrian Composer, Karl Michael Ziehrer, in his day, one of the biggest rivals of the Strauss family who was born on the 2nd of May, 1843, in Vienna, and died there, as well, on the 14th of November 1922, after a brilliant career in Semi-Classical Music. Karl, as he was called, composed his beautiful music, in the same vein as Johann Strauss ll and Eduard Strauss, but, at the same time, his Compositions were also accepted by the Public of one of the most beautiful Cities on the Earth, Vienna, until his death at age 79. Rest in peace Karl. Your music will never be forgotten.

I have chosen a “Piano-Compilation” of this talented Composer’s Music, played by an equally talented Emile Waldtuefel, a much younger Pianist whose “work” I have always admired. This compilation will be followed by the best “older” version of the song “Zing, went the strings of my heart” recorded in 1935 by Richard Himber.

With the closing of this particular “Series”, let me wish all of you out there (on-line), only the very BEST in health, peace & happiness for the year 2019, from all of us who contribute to eLanka. May your respective shadows never grow less, and please join our membership of well over 20.000 readers right now. It will not cost you anything to ring Neil Jayasekera in Sydney, Australia who will welcome you, as I know, he does. eLanka certainly IS the very best Website for all Lankan/Aussies, and Lankan Patriots everywhere. God bless you all.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).