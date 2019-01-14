by In

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR january 2019

A THOUGHT FOR THE NEW YEAR

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

There are two days in every week that we should not worry about,

Two days that should be kept free from fear and apprehension.

One is YESTERDAY, with its mistakes and cares,

Its faults and blunders, its aches and pains.

YESTERDAY has passed forever beyond our control.

All the money in the world cannot bring back YESTERDAY.

We cannot undo a single act we performed.

Nor can we erase a single word we’ve said – YESTERDAY is gone!

The other day we shouldn’t worry about is TOMORROW,

With its impossible adversaries, its burden,

Its hopeful promise and poor performance.

TOMORROW is beyond our control.

TOMORROW’S sun will rise either in splendor,

Or behind a mask of clouds – but it will rise.

And until it does, we have no stake in TOMORROW,

This leaves only one day – TODAY.

Any person can fight the battles of just one day.

It is only when we add the burdens of ,

YESTERDAY and TOMORROW that we break down.

It is not the experience of TODAY that drives people mad,

It is the remorse of bitterness for something,

Which happened YESTERDAY,

And the dread of what TOMORROW may bring.

Let us, therefore, LIVE ONE DAY AT A TIME!

LIVE FOR NOW, TODAY!!

~author: unknown~

GOD’S ASSURANCES

*Here’s what God says about TOMORROW:

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matt.6:34)

“Do not boast about tomorrow for you do not know what a day may bring forth.” (Prov.27:1)

*Here’s what God says about YESTERDAY:

“……forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead.”

(Phil.3:13)

“forget the former things, do not dwell on the past.”

(Isaiah 43:18)

*Here’s what God says about TODAY:

“This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice & be glad in it.”

(Psalm 118:24)

*Here is what God says about all three…

“JESUS CHRIST …is the same YESTERDAY, TODAY and FOREVER”

(Heb. 13:8)