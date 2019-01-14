“STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019 – “ANOTHER DON” – By Des Kelly

In Australia, the name Don immediately brings to mind, the greatest Cricketer (Batsman/Captain) in the World, Sir Donald Bradman, the head of the Italian Mafia was always known as “Don”, no matter what his original name was.

Then, there was the late Don Knotts (Actor), the late Don Rickles (Comedian), & the not so late Don Hinds, only 25 years old & already an “You-tube” Star. Congratulations to the final Don. May you go onto greater things on You-Tube.

Stop digressing Des, & go on with your “Stories in Song”, featuring, this time, the late, great Don Ho, a Hawaiian “great” who started very small, really. His first “hit” in fact, was “Tiny Bubbles”, born Donald Tai Loy Ho on August 13th

1930, died of a heart-attack on April 14th 2007. Don Ho has the distinction of being, in just two words, “Mr. Hawaii”.

He was a natural Entertainer, an example for all easy-going Island “Musos”. He was a vocalist, piano & ukelele player, originating from Honolulu in 1959, he started his recording career with Reprise Records and naturally, his first album was titled “Tiny Bubbles”, a copy of which became one of my favourites, and also of my youngest son, Warren, who obviously loved this song, so we “recorded” Warren’s version of the song, which became a favourite with my family.

Hawaiian Music, a happy carefree example of what good music can be, when performed not only by Don or Warren, but by anyone who loves “Island Music”. Anyone who prefers spending their spare time by the seaside (anywhere), and, apart from Ceylon, or Serendib, as it was originally known, I cannot think of a better place to enjoy Hawaiian Music than Hawaii, itself. For the members of eLanka, plus anybody else who reads this, I would love to present 3 Don Ho songs, so folks, please get your leis and grass skirts (ladies), ready.?, HERE WE GO WITH DON HO !!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.