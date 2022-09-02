AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2022 (Father’s Day)

General of the Army, Douglas MacArthur is leaving a spiritual legacy to his son, Arthur —a father’s prayer that he wrote in the Philippines during the desperate early days of the Pacific war.

According to the General’s biographer and confidant, Maj. Gen. Courtney Whitney, the family repeated this MacArthur prayer many times during early morning devotions:

The Prayer

“Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.

“Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee—and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge.

“Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm; here let him learn compassion for those who fail.

“Build me a son whose heart will be clear, whose goal will be high, a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men, one who will reach into the future, yet never forget the past.

“And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humour, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity or true greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, and the meekness of true strength.

“Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, ‘I have not lived in vain.’”

‘Teach us what we should do for the boy who will be born to us.’ Judges 13:8 NCV

God is clear in both the Old and New Testaments that parents are responsible to raise their children in such a way that points their attentions and affections towards the one true and living God (Deuteronomy 6:4–9; Ephesians 6:4).

May all our children be blessed with parents who aspire in them moral, physical, emotional and spiritual greatness.

You are welcome to pass this on.