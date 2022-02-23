ANGER – The Bane of our Lives – by Noor Rahim
As human beings everyone experiences that day
When anger and emotions carry you away
Be it displeasure or feeling of hate, sorrow or love
But self control is a virtue that one must nurture
Anger has always been the bane of our lives, that confronts us in someway
A display that will shock the onlookers and drive them away
The gain from such display would result in such distaste
A display that would embarrass you in the aftermath, is a guarantee
The intimidating & short lived roar of the waves on the sea beach would drive one away
But the retreating wave is one so calm and smooth that fears allay
And in its retreat wipe out the foot print that you left in your haste
So dear Reader it is Natures’ lesson on anger that you can emulate
Anger if at all must be short lived if ever and in everyway
Calmness and suppression of temper should prevail in a meaningful way
But like the foot print on the sand should always be left as a thing of the past
Calmness and sense of responsibility, with human feelings, must be ever foremost
Noor Rahim
July 19, 2014