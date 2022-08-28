Another great “Kelly-Klassic” – “Leona Williams “Yes Ma’am” – By Des Kelly

A personal massage in song, to the mother of Merle Haggard from his 2nd wife, many years ago. The true story was that Merle first married Leona Hobbs, had their first family including Marty (named after Marty Robbins), Noel & Dana, & maybe a couple of others.

Then, he moved on, to marry Leona

Williams, had no children by her, and then went on to marry Bonnie Owen’s, estranged wife of Buck.

Merle went on to another brief marriage, before he met his final wife (his 5th),produce his youngest son, Benjamin (Ben) Haggard, before he passed away on his 79th birthday, after becoming one of the most famous Country Icons, on the Planet, pardoned of all previous crimes, by President Nixon, and having some of his recordings chosen by the Astronauts, on their way to the moon, in fact, being the only Country Singer/Composer to have some of his original Country- compositions buried on the surface of the MOON. This story however, comes from his 2nd wife, Leona, who was also an Entertainer of no mean ability.

Desmond Kelly.

