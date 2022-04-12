ANOTHER LAPTOP TO HASHIN BANDARA – by Quintus de Zylva



HASHIN lives at Matale. He attended Dharmarajah College in Kandy and is now doing a software engineering degree at the University of Kelaniya. The twenty kilometeres used to take him more than an hour when he attended school.

He was introduced to us by the priest at the Bahirawakande temple in Kandy.

He is shown here with Rev. Buddhadatha Thero who taught at Dharmarajah College. He looks after many students who need help to complete their studies.

Mario donated the laptop to us and asked that we remind Hashin to pass on his talents to students of the future.

The photograph was taken in the priests study at Bahirawakande.