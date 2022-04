THAMALI WIJEGUNAWARDANA of DELIWALATHENNA – Quintus de Zylva

THAMALI attended St. Anthony’s Girl School in Katugastota and is now a student at the Open University in Kandy where she is doing a degree in Social Sciences. Her letter states the difficulties she has had in getting a laptop and we were happy to provide her with one at the request of the priest at the Bahirawakande temple.

Kind donations of laptops from Mario have helped us supply these deserving students with laptops.