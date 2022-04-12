MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS: MESSAGE FOR SINHALESE AND TAMIL NEW YEAR

My warmest wishes to all Australians celebrating the Sinhalese and Tamil New Year.

The new year is a time to both reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the past year, and a time to look to the new year with optimism, ready to embrace the opportunities ahead.

As you prepare yourselves and your households to welcome in the new year, I hope this year’s celebrations are especially joyful as you are able to once again gather with your loved ones and community for major festivities such as this.

The vibrant Sinhalese and Tamil New Year celebrations exemplify the unity and diversity within Australia and our cultural calendar. Welcoming the arrival of a new year provides an opportunity to come together across our communities to celebrate our successes, cherish family and good company, and share hopes for a brighter future.

The contributions of Sinhalese and Tamil Australians’ to our success as a harmonious and prosperous multicultural nation are worthy of celebration. I would like to particularly thank the Sinhalese and Tamil Australian communities for the contributions you have made to Australia’s united approach to overcoming the global pandemic and other recent disasters.

I wish you all a safe, happy and prosperous year ahead.

Subha Alut Avuruddak vēvā

Iniya Tamil Puttantu Nal Vazhthukkal

ALEX HAWKE

Photo Source:-https://twitter.com/