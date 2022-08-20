Application deadline for 2022 A/L exam extended- by Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Source:Dailymirror

The deadline for calling applications from candidates for the 2022 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level (A/L) has been extended, the examination department said.

The Department’s Commissioner General, L.M.D. Dharmasena, said the due date for submitting applications has been extended until August 26.

He also noted that a special opportunity was granted only to the candidates who had received the results of the 2021 A/L examination to apply for the examination.

He requested the applicants to contact the department through the following numbers: Hotline-(1911), 0112784208, 0112784537, and 0112786616.