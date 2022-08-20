Sri Lanka to play 25 Tests in new FTP cycle

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lanka will play just 25 Tests as part of the new Future Tours Programme (FTP) that was released by the International Cricket Council today, with a majority of their 131 matches in the next four-year cycle coming in the 50-over format.

The new FTP will begin for Sri Lanka with a two-Test series at home against Pakistan in July next year, the second such series in the space of a year after the teams drew a two-Test series in Sri Lanka last month.

Sri Lanka’s total of 25 Tests is the fourth lowest among the 11 Full Member teams, with Afghanistan (21), Zimbabwe (20) and Ireland (12) playing less Tests in the next cycle.

The 52 ODIs Sri Lanka are scheduled to play is the second highest among the Full Members, behind only Bangladesh (59), with 16 three-match bilateral ODI series.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will clash home and away in two five-Test series.

The two heavyweights have long competed for the Border-Gavaskar trophy in a maximum of four Tests in one series, but Australia will host India for five Tests in 2024-2025 and they will meet again in India in 2027.

It is the first time in more than 30 years that they will play series contested over five Tests.

The International Cricket Council said its 12 members would play 777 international matches, including 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is in the next Future Tours Programme cycle for 2023-2027.

Australia, India and England, often called the Big Three of cricket, will feature in the largest number of Test matches in the new cycle, which also features five major ICC events, starting with the 50-over World Cup in India next year. (With inputs from AFP)