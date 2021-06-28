Avijith Sarkan Live in concert Postponed

Dear Friends,

My 3rd July concert at the Brian Brown Theater has been postponed due to the new COVID restrictions. My apologies for any inconvenience caused. However, health and safety is paramount for all of us.

But we will be back! The producer Arun Nanda (Heart & Soul Productions) will announce the new date shortly.

Till then, keep safe.

Regards.

-: Avijit Sarkar :-

Editor – The Mind Creative (www.themindcreative.com.au)

Director – Natraj Academy (www.natrajacademy.com.au)

BLOG: https://avijitsarkararts.wordpress.com/

Twitter: @AvijitSarkarSyd

Tel: 0425 275 883