Campaign to send ICU Beds to Sri Lanka by the Sri Lankan Community In Brisbane – update

Dear All,

Again thank you for your contribution to the FSOQ appeal to send urgently needed ICU beds to Sri Lankan hospitals.

The community support for our campaign has being overwhelming.

Currently our collection stands at $41,000.00 and growing!

With this collection we can now plan to send 12 containers ($3000+ shipping insurance= $3300 each ) which means 720 beds.

As this project is an ongoing one, we will keep the campaign open. For your information, over the last few years we have sent around 3000 beds to Sri Lanka that are serving emergency and ICU wards in hospitals all over island including remote locations such as Jaffna, Batticaloa and Vavuniya (in addition to Western province).

You will be pleased to know that our first shipment from this funding is scheduled for 1st July 2021.

This is a major breakthrough considering the shortage of shipping space after the Suez Canal naval blockade.

Another, good news is we are planning to send two containers in that shipment (instead of one we have sent in the past). This involved lot of logistical issues to be resolved.

Loading of beds to the shipment occurred last Saturday 26th with a large number of volunteers participating.

Thanks to Sidath Wijethunga and Ajith Abeywardene for coordinating the sourcing and loading beds.

If you’re happy to volunteer to load beds to future shipments pl let us know.

Best regards,